NHTSA says users are to blame for reports of Teslas suddenly accelerating

Following a nearly year-long investigation, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says Tesla vehicles don’t have a design flaw that makes them prone to sudden and unintended acceleration. The federal agency began looking into the issue last January after it was petitioned to do so in 2019. As part of the investigation, the NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) examined a total of 246 incidents, 203 of which involved a crash of some kind.
“There is no evidence of any fault in the accelerator pedal assemblies, motor control systems or brake systems that has contributed to any the cited incidents,” NHTSA said. In fact, it states that in every instance where event data was available, it found that “pedal misapplication” was the cause of what went on to happen.