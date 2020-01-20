Tesla says unintended acceleration claims are 'completely false'

The firm added that it was "transparent" with the NHTSA, and regularlyshared complaints of unintended acceleration with the agency. It shared the "majority" of the complaints from the petition and found no faults.

This doesn't appear to address every report of surprise acceleration, some of which are baffling if true -- a Model 3 lurching out of a parking spot, for example. With that said, it's apparent that Tesla is very confident about the safety of its vehicles (justified or otherwise), and that anyone levelling allegations of safety issues will have to bring strong evidence if they hope to get a response. In other words, the chances of a Toyota-style recall and settlement aren't very high.