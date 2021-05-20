'Ni No Kuni 2' comes to Nintendo Switch on September 17th

It took a while, but Ni No Kuni 2 is available in a more portable form. Bandai Namco and Level-5 have announced that the "Prince's Edition" of the Studio Ghibli-like action RPG will be available on the Nintendo Switch on September 17th. As you might expect, this version rolls in all previous DLC from the PS4 and PC releases, including the extra adventures and equipment.

The appeal of the game remains its combination of engaging gameplay mechanics with a vividly animated tale of how the boy prince Evan builds a kingdom. You won't mistake this for a classic Ghibli movie like Spirited Away, but the sense of wonder might be a refreshing break from the grimness of other RPGs.