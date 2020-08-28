‘Ni No Kuni’ mobile MMO looks utterly gorgeous

Ni No Kuni games have a history of being heartbreakingly beautiful, and in that regard, the upcoming massively-multiplayer online (MMO) version for mobile won’t disappoint. A trailer for the new Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds MMO shows gorgeous anime-inspired scenes, expressive characters and breathtaking landscapes.

Like previous Ni No Kuni games, this explores the idea of travel between two connected worlds, Eurogamer explains. But this time, players assume the role of a VR game beta tester and discover the world of the VR game is real.