‘Ni No Kuni’ mobile MMO looks utterly gorgeous

But it has only been confirmed for Japanese iOS and Android phones.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
'Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds' mobile MMO
Ni No Kuni games have a history of being heartbreakingly beautiful, and in that regard, the upcoming massively-multiplayer online (MMO) version for mobile won’t disappoint. A trailer for the new Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds MMO shows gorgeous anime-inspired scenes, expressive characters and breathtaking landscapes.

Like previous Ni No Kuni games, this explores the idea of travel between two connected worlds, Eurogamer explains. But this time, players assume the role of a VR game beta tester and discover the world of the VR game is real.

The game is scheduled to release later this year, but it has only been confirmed for Japanese iOS and Android phones. It’s too soon to say if or when the game will be available outside of Japan or on other platforms.

