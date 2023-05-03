Nike and Strava partner up for curated workouts and original content You'll be able to share data across both platforms.

Nike and connected fitness subscription platform Strava are partnering up to simplify the act of transferring activity data from one service to the other. In the past, it was fairly complicated to send Nike+ data to the Strava platform.

Sending activity data from the Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club apps to Strava allows athletes a new way to track their workouts and connect with the overall community. This move gives Nike+ users access to more than 750,000 connected clubs and 100 million fitness enthusiasts that exist within Strava.

In addition to easing the frustration of sharing data, the partnership also allows Nike to create and post curated content on Strava via Nike-branded clubs. The company says this content will feature “world-class coaches and athletes.” Another reason Strava is so popular is its robust selection of outdoor maps, powered by adventure platform FATMAP. When the integrated service launches later in the summer, Nike+ users will also have access to these 3D fly-through maps.

Nike plans on hosting curated challenges on Strava later in the summer. The company says these hosted contests will “inspire connection and engagement around a shared goal” and indicates that they will feature unlockable rewards.

Strava is using this partnership as a springboard to place a renewed emphasis on the app’s community-based clubs and groups. It says this is just the first step toward enabling “deeper and richer” community interactions. These future updates include a new interface and an easier method to integrate videos, routes and various activities. Recently, the app even got heavily-requested Spotify controls.

The fruits of this partnership will begin to show up on the Strava app throughout the summer. Strava has also announced some new features that extend beyond Nike+ integration, such as live mountainside sun and snow tracking, avalanche risk profiles for skiers and more.