Image credit: Nike

Nike brings self-lacing Adapt tech to the Jordan XI

The Air Jordan XI Adapt shoes with power laces drop via SNKRS on December 30th.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
16m ago
Air Jordan XI Adapt
Air Jordan XI Adapt Nike

In 2019 Nike fulfilled the promise of Marty McFly’s Mags by introducing the first self-tightening Adapt BB basketball sneakers, and now it’s plugging the tech into one of its most recognizable shoes ever. As part of a 25th anniversary release, the patent leather-covered Air Jordan XI is coming out in both a Jubilee black/white color way and this self-lacing equipped Air Jordan XI Adapt model.

Air Jordan XI Adapt
Nike

Like previous Adapt models, the Jordan XI allows users to change colors of the lights and adjust fit via an app that links to the shoes using Bluetooth. There’s no listed price — Nice Kicks pegs them at $500 — but the shoes will go on sale via the Nike SNKRS app on December 30th.

