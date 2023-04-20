Ninja Foodi pressure cookers are up to 52 percent off right now An eight-quart, 14-in-1 model has dropped to $160.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Multipurpose cooking devices that can more or less do it all can be incredibly handy to have in the kitchen. A single product that can pressure cook, air fry, bake, slow cook and even sous vide can save you lots of money and counter real estate. Ninja's Foodi pressure cookers are among the best options for multipurpose kitchen devices and many of them are on sale on Amazon right now . A 14-in-1 model that has an eight-quart capacity is currently 52 percent off at $160 . That's just $10 more than the lowest price we've ever seen for it and $170 less than the usual price.

The Ninja OL601 Foodi XL's 14 programmable functions are pressure cook, steam and crisp, steam and bake, air fryer , broil, bake/roast, dehydrate, sear/sauté, steam, sous vide, slow cook, yogurt, keep warm and proof. That should be enough to handle most folks' kitchen needs (though it probably wouldn't be easy to make ice cream in this thing). The multicooker comes with a five-quart cook and crisp basket and it has a three-layer capacity, so you'll be able to cook multiple items at once.

Elsewhere in the sale, there's an 11-in-1 model with a smaller 6.5-quart capacity for those who don't need quite as many bells and whistles. It foregoes the steam and crisp, steam and bake and proof options of the 14-in-1 version. During the sale, it's down to $130 , which is $70 off the regular price. The Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro comes with a 4.6-quart cook and crisp plate, a stainless steel nesting broil rack and a cookbook with 45 recipes to give you some inspiration and guidance.

