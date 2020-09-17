Latest in Gaming

Watch the latest Nintendo Direct Mini here at 10AM ET

We may learn more about Nintendo’s ‘Mass Effect Trilogy’ and ‘Bravely Default 2.’
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
8m ago
Nintendo Switch
Engadget

It’s been a strange year for Nintendo Direct. In March, Nintendo hosted a surprise Direct Mini event, where it dropped several Switch titles. We haven’t heard much since then. Today, Nintendo is hosting another Direct Mini. This time it’s not exactly a surprise, but it’s also short notice. The livestream begins at 10AM ET / 7AM PT.

Rumors are circulating that we’ll hear more about a new Mass Effect Trilogy. Nintendo may also reveal Bravely Default 2 for Switch. In March, Nintendo released a demo of that game and said it would arrive before the end of the year.

