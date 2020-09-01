Nintendo now lets gamers cancel Switch eShop pre-orders

If you’ve ever pre-ordered a Switch game and then changed your mind, you’ll know that Nintendo aren’t great at offering refunds. Nintendo’s corporate policy was to charge you the second the pre-order was made and then, if you complain, simply to bellow ‘no refunds’ into your face. That is, mercifully, changing as the Japanese gaming giant is now copying the models of pretty much every other online games store.

In an announcement, Nintendo said that it is no longer taking your money the second you hit the pre-order button. Instead, it’ll charge your card “seven days before the software distribution date,” meaning that you’ve got until a week before the game comes out to change your mind. That should help encourage more pre-orders, since folks know they can back out of the deal should a title be delayed.