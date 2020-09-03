Nintendo will release a Super Mario Game & Watch for the holidays

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., Nintendo is throwing all sorts of goodies at fans of the series. One of the neatest is a new Game & Watch device that’s packing the NES version of Super Mario Bros., as well as The Lost Levels and a re-skinned version of Ball featuring Mario.
Game & Watch was, or is, Nintendo’s super-small handheld console series that had a single game hard-coded into its design. Their small size and weight, and the inclusion of the on screen time and a kickstand, meant that they could be used as a clock when you were out and about.