Right after the start of the year, we saw Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure pack come back in stock at a discounted price. That sale has returned again after disappearing for a couple of weeks, and now you can get the Ring Fit Adventure for $10 off at Amazon. Prime members will see the sale price of $69.88 on the product page, but non-Prime members will have to add the device to their carts to see it.
Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure returns to a record low of $70 on Amazon
If you have a Nintendo Switch, the Ring Fit Adventure is a unique way to inject some activity into your gameplay. It’s essentially an exercise role-playing game in which you explore a new world, defeat enemies and more using your body movement. The pack comes with a leg strap and a resistance wheel (hence the “ring”) onto which you secure the Switch’s Joy-Cons. With that setup, the game tracks your movements and translates them into actions — so your squats, crunches and jogging in place contribute to your game progress as well as your fitness goals.
Ring Fit Adventure is a rare Switch game that forces you to get off the couch and move a little. While that will take some getting used to, it can be a fun, new way to use your Switch while also adding some exercise into your routine. Considering that’s especially hard to do otherwise during the winter (even when we’re not living through a pandemic), the Ring Fit Adventure could end up coming your preferred way to workout indoors.
