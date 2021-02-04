Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure returns to a record low of $70 on Amazon

If you missed the sale last month, now's the time to grab it.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure
Devindra Hardawar / Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

Right after the start of the year, we saw Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure pack come back in stock at a discounted price. That sale has returned again after disappearing for a couple of weeks, and now you can get the Ring Fit Adventure for $10 off at Amazon. Prime members will see the sale price of $69.88 on the product page, but non-Prime members will have to add the device to their carts to see it.

Buy Ring Fit Adventure at Amazon - $70

If you have a Nintendo Switch, the Ring Fit Adventure is a unique way to inject some activity into your gameplay. It’s essentially an exercise role-playing game in which you explore a new world, defeat enemies and more using your body movement. The pack comes with a leg strap and a resistance wheel (hence the “ring”) onto which you secure the Switch’s Joy-Cons. With that setup, the game tracks your movements and translates them into actions — so your squats, crunches and jogging in place contribute to your game progress as well as your fitness goals.

Ring Fit Adventure is a rare Switch game that forces you to get off the couch and move a little. While that will take some getting used to, it can be a fun, new way to use your Switch while also adding some exercise into your routine. Considering that’s especially hard to do otherwise during the winter (even when we’re not living through a pandemic), the Ring Fit Adventure could end up coming your preferred way to workout indoors.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, nintendo, nintendo switch, ring fit adventure, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Elon Musk addresses some of the Model 3's production issues

Elon Musk addresses some of the Model 3's production issues

View
IBM quantum computers now finish some tasks in hours, not months

IBM quantum computers now finish some tasks in hours, not months

View
President Biden will keep the Space Force as a US military branch

President Biden will keep the Space Force as a US military branch

View
Microsoft's new tools help you adapt to the realities of remote work

Microsoft's new tools help you adapt to the realities of remote work

View
The Morning After: Meet B&O’s $1,500 ‘future-proof’ portable speaker

The Morning After: Meet B&O’s $1,500 ‘future-proof’ portable speaker

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr