Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure is back in stock and $10 off

For those who have never tried the Ring Fit Adventure: it’s a game that has you exercising to explore, defeat enemies and the like. It comes with a leg strap and a resistance wheel (or the “ring”) onto which the Switch’s Joy-Cons attach so it can track your movements. Before you get started, you’ll be able to design your own character and choose a difficulty setting, too.

Unlike most other Switch titles, the Ring Fit Adventure forces you to get your butt off the couch to move while gaming. You’ll do things like run in place, squats and crunches to advance your progress and see more of the fantasy world you’re in. As Devindra Hardawar explained, it’s basically an exercise role-playing game. While that may take a bit of getting used to, it’s a unique and fun way to play games while getting your daily exercise in. Plus, at $70, it’s much more affordable (and arguably more engaging) than most fancy exercise equipment.

