Image credit: Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure is back in stock and $10 off

Have a bit more fun with your indoor workouts this winter.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure
Devindra Hardawar / Engadget
If you’re looking for a fun way to get moving while stuck inside, Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure is a good option. But it’s often hard to find as it goes in and out of stock quickly (like most things Nintendo Switch-related). However, the Ring Fit Adventure back in stock at Amazon and Best Buy right now and both retailers have it for $10 off, bringing it down to $70. You’ll have to add the device to your cart in order to see the sale price (Amazon Prime members may be able to see the discount in the product page first).

Buy Ring Fit Adventure at Amazon - $70 Buy Ring Fit Adventure at Best Buy - $70

For those who have never tried the Ring Fit Adventure: it’s a game that has you exercising to explore, defeat enemies and the like. It comes with a leg strap and a resistance wheel (or the “ring”) onto which the Switch’s Joy-Cons attach so it can track your movements. Before you get started, you’ll be able to design your own character and choose a difficulty setting, too.

Unlike most other Switch titles, the Ring Fit Adventure forces you to get your butt off the couch to move while gaming. You’ll do things like run in place, squats and crunches to advance your progress and see more of the fantasy world you’re in. As Devindra Hardawar explained, it’s basically an exercise role-playing game. While that may take a bit of getting used to, it’s a unique and fun way to play games while getting your daily exercise in. Plus, at $70, it’s much more affordable (and arguably more engaging) than most fancy exercise equipment.

