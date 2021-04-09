Nintendo is reportedly adding Game Boy titles to its Switch Online service

The Nintendo Switch Online subscription service may give you access to games newer than NES and SNES titles in the near future. According to the latest Nate the Hate podcast, Nintendo might be adding Game Boy and Game Boy Color games to Switch Online in the coming weeks. As the hosts discuss in the show, some people found back in 2019 that the the service has four emulators, and of two of those are still unused. They believe that those emulators are for Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles — and both Nintendo Life and Eurogamer corroborated the report with sources of their own.

Nintendo's Switch Online service turns three years old in a few weeks. It launched on September 18th, 2018, offering members access to retro games for two of the company's oldest consoles. Since then, the company has been regularly adding more and more SNES and NES games to its selection, including beloved classics like the Super Mario Bros. series, The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II and Donkey Kong. Adding Game Boy titles to the mix means Nintendo won't be running out of games to add in the foreseeable future.

Nintendo Life's source isn't optimistic about the possibility of the company rolling out Game Boy Advance titles for the service in the near future. According to Eurogamer, though, "other retro platforms are also on the cards." As you'd expect, Nintendo refuses to comment about the rumor. It told The Verge: "We have nothing to announce on this topic."