Much like Picasso before it, Nintendo of America is entering its own Blue Period, heralding the arrival of a new Switch Lite. The new handset retains many, if not all, of the features from its predecessors, albeit draped in azure-tinted plastic. Fans of cerulean will be able to stare at their handhelds, priced at $199.99, and reminisce about both the sky and the deepest oceans while they play.

Introducing a fresh new blue color #NintendoSwitchLite, launching on 5/21 for $199.99. The blue Nintendo Switch Lite will release separately on the same day as the hilarious adventure game, #Miitopia! pic.twitter.com/WD6FAc8pqr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 13, 2021

Nintendo of America also announced that the console would land on May 21st, the same day as the new “hilarious adventure game Miitopia.” The title, which was launched in 2016 for the 3DS, has been remastered for the Switch, and sees your Mii battling a dark lord with the power to steal faces. It looks as if the title has been expanded from that earlier release, as you can see from this announcement trailer.