Nothing reveals the charging case for its next earbuds

The company has started teasing the Ear Stick, which it plans to release later this year.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|09.22.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
September 22, 2022 2:01 PM
A model holds up the charging case for Nothing's Ear Stick earbuds.
Nothing

Nothing is preparing to release its second set of true wireless earbuds and it's given a first peek at what it has in store. The company started teasing the Ear Stick with images of the cylindrical charging case, which made an appearance on the runway at London Fashion Week.

Details are still scant, though the Ear Stick is an "entirely new product" with a fresh bud and case, Nothing told The Verge. Nothing also says the earbuds have a "feather-light" ergonomic design, which is “molded to your ears.” Leaked images of Nothing's next earbuds indicated that they have a similar design to the company's first attempt, Ear 1. As for the new charging case, Nothing said it was "inspired by classic cosmetic silhouettes" to build a product that can easily slip into users' pockets.

The Ear Stick earbuds are slated to arrive later this year. Given its track record, expect Nothing to tediously drip feed more info about the product in the coming weeks.

