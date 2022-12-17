Nothing could release its next wireless earbuds under a new brand The "Particles by XO" headphones will reportedly feature ANC and LHDC support.

Nothing is reportedly preparing to release a pair of true wireless headphones under a new flanker brand. Digging through the company’s latest firmware, developer Kuba Wojciechowski (via 91mobiles ) found evidence of an unreleased set of “Particles by XO” earbuds.

91mobiles

Renders of the headphones showcase a unique design that’s reminiscent of a peanut or molecular chain. According to Wojciechowski, the earbuds include LHDC codec support and active noise cancelation. In other words, it looks like Nothing is preparing a product that has traits from both its Ear 1 and Ear Stick wireless buds. There are a few bits of evidence linking the earbuds to Nothing. To start, the company’s internal codename for them is “B154.” Nothing has reportedly used a similar codename, B155, for its upcoming Ear 2 headphones. On Saturday, the US Patent and Trademark Office awarded a shell company called “The Most Unknown LLC” a trademark for “Particles by XO.”