Latest in Gear

Image credit: Nuro

California clears Nuro's driverless cars to start making commercial deliveries

The startup is the first to secure an AV deployment permit from the state's DMV.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
16m ago
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Nuro R2
Nuro

It was only earlier this year that delivery service Nuro became the second company to get permission to test fully driverless vehicles in California, and now it can claim another milestone. California’s DMV has granted the state’s first Autonomous Vehicle Deployment Permit to the company. With the regulatory approval in hand, Nuro can begin operating a commercial autonomous vehicle service in California.    

Nuro says it will start making deliveries “soon” in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, with an announcement on a partnership with an “established” retail partner to follow. If you hope to see one of its adorable R2 delivery vehicles (pictured above) in action, you’ll have to wait; the startup will first begin shuttling goods with its fleet of autonomous Toyota Prius cars before pressing the R2 into action. 

Today’s announcement couldn’t have come at a better time for Nuro. According to data compiled by The New York Times, the two counties where the company’s commercial service will be available first have reported an average of approximately 1,500 daily COVID-19 cases recently. Many in San Mateo and Santa Clara, and indeed much of the state, would likely much rather have their food delivered to them than risk making a trip to the local grocery store.   

In this article: nuro, Business, California, autonomous, R2, transportation, delivery, Services, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

KFC made a bucket-shaped gaming PC that warms chicken

KFC made a bucket-shaped gaming PC that warms chicken

View
Let this eerily accurate AI dunk on your Spotify habits

Let this eerily accurate AI dunk on your Spotify habits

View
DeepMind's latest AI can master games without being told their rules

DeepMind's latest AI can master games without being told their rules

View
AirPods Max review: Expensive headphones with untapped potential

AirPods Max review: Expensive headphones with untapped potential

View
NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti review: The new king of $399 GPUs

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti review: The new king of $399 GPUs

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr