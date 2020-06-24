NVIDIA's RTX GPUs now support DirectX 12 Ultimate

That said, that doesn't mean RTX owners shouldn't be excited about DirectX 12 Ultimate. Even if you don't factor in ray tracing, each of the other hardware features supported by the framework will improve your gaming experience. To return to VRS, for example, NVIDIA says the technique can improve performance in Wolfenstein: Youngblood by as much as 20 percent. Other features such as mesh shaders have just as much potential. And now that they're supported across the board, they'll become more commonplace.

Besides DirectX 12 Ultimate compatibility, NVIDIA's latest drivers include support for a feature called GPU scheduling. Microsoft says it can reduce latency and improve performance. Provided you have Windows 10's May update installed on your PC, you can enable GPU Scheduling by navigating to the Graphics section of the Settings menu. The update also adds support for nine new GSync-compatible displays.

You can download NVIDIA's latest GeForce drivers directly from the company's website or through the GeForce Experience app.