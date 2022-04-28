NVIDIA adds native M1 Mac support to the GeForce Now app

The GeForce Now macOS app should run more smoothly for many Mac users after the addition of native support for Apple's M1 chips. NVIDIA initially rolled out M1 support last year , albeit through Rosetta , a translation process that allows apps based on x86–64 architecture to run on Apple's chips.

NVIDIA says the app will now consume less power, have faster startup times and offer an all-round improved experience on M1-based MacBooks, iMacs and Mac Minis. In addition, the latest version of the cloud gaming app includes a revamped overlay that displays server-side rendering framerates.