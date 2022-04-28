NVIDIA adds native M1 Mac support to the GeForce Now app

Amazon's 'Lost Ark' is now available on the game streaming service too.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|04.28.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
April 28th, 2022
In this article: amazon, m1 mac, mac, nvidia, news, gear, lost ark, macos, gaming, game streaming, geforce now
Amazon's Lost Ark running on NVIDIA's GeForce Now
NVIDIA

The GeForce Now macOS app should run more smoothly for many Mac users after the addition of native support for Apple's M1 chips. NVIDIA initially rolled out M1 support last year, albeit through Rosetta, a translation process that allows apps based on x86–64 architecture to run on Apple's chips.

NVIDIA says the app will now consume less power, have faster startup times and offer an all-round improved experience on M1-based MacBooks, iMacs and Mac Minis. In addition, the latest version of the cloud gaming app includes a revamped overlay that displays server-side rendering framerates.

GeForce Now support for another batch of games was also announced (which is something NVIDIA typically does every Thursday). One of this week's additions is Amazon's hit free-to-play RPG Lost Ark. Given that the game doesn't have native macOS support, Mac users who are interested in checking it out now have a way to do so. Other new titles that GeForce Now users can stream include Dune: Spice Wars, Sol Cresta and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget