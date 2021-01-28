Latest in Gaming

Image credit: NVIDIA

GeForce Now game streaming starts to roll out Chrome support

Play 1080p PC games directly in your Chrome browser with NVIDIA's GeForce Now cloud gaming system.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

NVIDIA GeForce Now
NVIDIA

If you’d like to try NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service without installing the app, then you may be able to access it via your computer’s browser now. XDA points out that release notes for version 2.0.27 of GeForce Now reveal beta support for the Chrome browser on Windows and macOS, however some users are reporting they’re still on older versions. As far as other platforms like other browsers or Linux, they “may work” but are unsupported for now.

If you’re a customer in the properly enabled group, then simply browsing to the website is enough to get going. NVIDIA has also added way to share GeForce Now by simply sending a link to your friends, a new +Shortcut button to put games right on your desktop, plus support for Apple’s new M1 powered Macs.

GeForce Now launched fully almost one year ago, and has since added game streaming support for iOS via the Safari browser, and already supported access via Chrome OS. NVIDIA’s approach is different from other services however, as users buy their games via supported stores and retain access to them outside of streaming. Purchasing Founders membership subscription gives players access to higher quality graphics with RTX, priority access and longer six hour play sessions.

In this article: GeForce Now, browser, game streaming, cloud gaming, Google, Chrome, NVIDIA, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
49 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Breaking down Reddit's battle over GameStop's stock

Breaking down Reddit's battle over GameStop's stock

View
GeForce Now game streaming starts to roll out Chrome support

GeForce Now game streaming starts to roll out Chrome support

View
Xiaomi's remote wireless charging powers up your phone from across the room

Xiaomi's remote wireless charging powers up your phone from across the room

View
The ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut debuts March 18th on HBO Max

The ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut debuts March 18th on HBO Max

View
ASUS ZenBook Duo review (2021): A better dual-screen notebook for less

ASUS ZenBook Duo review (2021): A better dual-screen notebook for less

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr