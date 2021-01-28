GeForce Now game streaming starts to roll out Chrome support

If you’d like to try NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service without installing the app, then you may be able to access it via your computer’s browser now. XDA points out that release notes for version 2.0.27 of GeForce Now reveal beta support for the Chrome browser on Windows and macOS, however some users are reporting they’re still on older versions. As far as other platforms like other browsers or Linux, they “may work” but are unsupported for now.

If you’re a customer in the properly enabled group, then simply browsing to the website is enough to get going. NVIDIA has also added way to share GeForce Now by simply sending a link to your friends, a new +Shortcut button to put games right on your desktop, plus support for Apple’s new M1 powered Macs.