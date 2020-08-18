NVIDIA brings GeForce Now game streaming to Chromebooks

NVIDIA is launching a beta version of its GeForce Now game streaming service on ChromeOS today. Unlike Windows and Mac users, you won't need a native app to get started. Instead, you can simply point your browser to play.geforce.now and login with a new or existing GeForce Now account. As before, you'll need to own some games to take advantage of the service. GeForce Now supports a range of titles from digital storefronts like Steam, Epic Games Store and Ubisoft’s Uplay. You essentially queue up for an NVIDIA-owned machine in a server farm somewhere, then access your game by remotely logging into the relevant storefront client.
The expansion to Chromebooks is a welcome one. GeForce Now doesn't make sense if you're sat at home with a powerful gaming rig in front of you. But if you're on the move -- a bustling coffee shop or cramped dorm room, for instance -- there's a good chance that a lower-specced clamshell is sitting on your lap instead. If you're carrying a cheap Chromebook, there's no way that you're playing high-end games like Control without some kind of streaming involved. Google Stadia, one of many GeForce Now rivals, already supports Chromebooks but its game library is fairly limited, both for Pro subscribers and people who would rather buy games à la carte.