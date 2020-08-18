NVIDIA brings GeForce Now game streaming to Chromebooks

Now, ChromeOS users have a second option. GeForce Now has its own catalog issues, though. When the service formally launched last February, many publishers were caught off guard and quickly asked NVIDIA to pull their catalogs. The company called it a "misunderstanding" and has subsequently changed its policy so that game makers have to opt into the service. NVIDIA says GeForce Now users can stream "one of more than 650 games instantly," including "over 70 of the most-play free-to-play games." Other titles will be added throughout the year, including Cyberpunk 2077.

ChromeOS might be the headline announcement, however NVIDIA has emphasized that it's working on updates for PC, Mac, Shield and Android users too. The PC and Mac clients will soon support Ansel, for instance, a screenshot tool that lets you snap digital photos from any angle, add filters and capture 360-degree photospheres that are viewable in virtual reality.

GeForce Now is free to use, though your sessions are limited to an hour and you often have to wait for a remote machine to become available. You can, however, pay $4.99 per month for a Founders membership that ups the session limit to six hours, gives you priority access, and turns on NVIDIA’s RTX ray-tracing acceleration. The company is also offering a six-month Founders pass for $24.95 that includes a battle pass token and in-game bundle (worth $69.94, apparently) for Ubisoft’s Hyper Scape battle royale.