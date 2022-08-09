NVIDIA looks set to reveal its next-gen GeForce RTX GPUs on September 20th

NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference goes down this month and the company has revealed when CEO Jensen Huang's keynote will take place. You'll be able to watch it on NVIDIA's website at 11AM ET on September 20th. The keynote will kick off with a GeForce Beyond special broadcast, which will also stream on Twitch and YouTube .

The company says the event will include "the latest breakthroughs in gaming, creating and graphics technology." NVIDIA is expected to reveal its RTX 40-series graphics cards during the broadcast — an image the company shared to promote the event includes the GeForce RTX Logo. NVIDIA previously said it would release its first Ampere Next-based GPUs this year. Those will supplant graphics cards with the current Ampere architecture.