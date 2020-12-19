Nvidia and Intel used compromised SolarWinds software

Fallout from the SolarWinds hack continues to expand. A handful of major tech companies, including Nvidia and Intel, have joined the growing list of organizations affected by the unprecedented hack US officials have blamed on Russia.
The Wall Street Journal now reports it has new evidence that at least two dozen companies — including Nvidia, Intel, Cisco and Belkin — used SolarWinds’ Orion software. The compromised software gave hackers “potential access to much sensitive corporate and personal data,” according to the report.