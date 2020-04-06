Latest in Gear

Image credit: Radoslav Zilinsky via Getty Images

NVIDIA is contributing 30 supercomputers to the fight against COVID-19

It's betting that raw computing power will with research and treatment.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
32m ago
Many people are lending their computing power to efforts researching and fighting COVID-19, and that now includes NVIDIA. The GPU maker has joined the COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium group tackling the disease, and plans to support researchers by giving them time with 30 supercomputers offering a combined 400 petaflops of performance. The company will add to this by providing expertise in AI, biology and large-scale computing optimizations.

The company likened the Consortium?s efforts to the Moon race. Ideally, this will speed up work for scientists who need modelling and other demanding tasks that would otherwise take a long time.

NVIDIA has a number of existing contributions to coronavirus research, including the 27,000 GPUs inside the Summit supercomputer and those inside many of the computers from the crowdsourced Folding@Home project. This is still a significant step forward, though, and might prove lifesaving if it leads to a vaccine or more effective containment.

