NVIDIA is contributing 30 supercomputers to the fight against COVID-19

Many people are lending their computing power to efforts researching and fighting COVID-19, and that now includes NVIDIA. The GPU maker has joined the COVID-19 High Performance Computing Consortium group tackling the disease, and plans to support researchers by giving them time with 30 supercomputers offering a combined 400 petaflops of performance. The company will add to this by providing expertise in AI, biology and large-scale computing optimizations.

The company likened the Consortium?s efforts to the Moon race. Ideally, this will speed up work for scientists who need modelling and other demanding tasks that would otherwise take a long time.