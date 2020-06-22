NVIDIA and Mercedes partner to create a next-gen car computer

During a joint press conference held Wednesday, NVIDIA and Mercedes Benz announced that they are teaming up to develop a “revolutionary in-vehicle computing system” for the automakers next generation of luxury automobiles in 2024.

Touted as “the most sophisticated and advanced computing architecture ever deployed in an automobile,” per an NVIDIA press release, this new software system will enable Level 2 and 3 driving autonomy — that’s on par and exceeding the current abilities of Tesla’s Autopilot, respectively — and Level 4 parking autonomy. That means that the vehicle will be able to, by and large, fit itself into parking stalls without any help from the human driver. There will still need to be a human on hand in case things go catastrophically sideways, but under normal conditions, there won’t be much call for them to intercede.