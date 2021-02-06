NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti review: An extravagant upgrade

NVIDIA's goal with the RTX 3080 Ti is obvious. After launching the RTX 3080 last year at $699, and the wildly powerful yet expensive RTX 3090 at $1,499, the chip giant is filling that pricing gap with an $1,199 card. It's also throwing a bone to loyal RTX 2080 Ti customers, who had no clear upgrade path for this latest generation of GPUs. But is it really worth $500 more than the excellent RTX 3080? That depends on many factors, but mostly the size of your wallet and your patience for fighting other buyers in the cut-throat GPU marketplace.
As we pointed out when the RTX 3080 Ti was announced, it's undoubtedly the worst time to buy a new video card. Manufacturers can't make enough cards to keep up with demand, which means scalpers are making a killing by quickly snapping everything up and reselling at a premium. At least the RTX 3080 Ti, and its less powerful sibling the 3070 Ti, are hash limited, so they won't be of any use to cryptocurrency miners.
Pros
- Genuinely faster than the RTX 3080
- Excellent ray tracing performance
Cons
- Far pricier than the 3080
- Fans can be loud and run often
- It’s basically going to be a unicorn in stores
Given the state of the market, though, you can expect to spend a lot more than $1,199 if you find the 3080 Ti in stock. And things are even worse if you look to eBay and other secondary sellers, where the supposedly affordable $499 RTX 3070 is selling for upwards of $1,500. That's the price of a computer just for a mid-range video card! But if you're willing to step into this world of madness, at least the 3080 Ti is a capable performer.
|Card
|RTX 3080
|RTX 3080 Ti
|RTX 3090
|SM count
|68
|80
|82
|CUDA cores
|8,704
|10,240
|10,496
|RT cores
|68
|80
|82
|Tensor cores
|272
|320
|328
|Boost clock
|1,710MHz
|1,665MHz
|1,695MHz
|Memory
|10GB GDDR6X
|12GB GDDR6X
|24GB GDDR6X
|Memory bandwidth
|760 GB/s
|912 GB/s
|936 GB/s
|TDP
|320W
|350W
|350W
|Price
|$699
|$1,199
|$1,499
The benchmarks tell all: It hit 8,683 on the 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme test, 600 points more than the 3080. And it was almost 1,000 points faster than the Radeon 6800 XT, AMD's top-end $999 GPU. As for real-world 3080 Ti gameplay, I saw nearly 200fps in Destiny 2 running at 1,440p with maxed out graphics settings. Typically, I'd have to lower graphical flourishes to get anywhere near that number, even with the RTX 3080.
None
3DMark TimeSpy Extreme
Destiny 2
Hitman 3
Port Royal (ray tracing)
NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti
8,683
1440p: 175-195fps
4K: 130-145fps
1440p: 170fps
4K: 115fps
12,948/59.95fps
NVIDIA RTX 3080
8,009
1440p: 150-165fps
4K: 100-115fps
1440p: 161fps
4K: 98fps
11,623/53.81fps
NVIDIA RTX 3070
6,226
1440: 140-150fps
4K: 76-87fps
1440p: 151fps
4K: 83fps
8,032/37fps
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
7,713
1440p: 100-120fps
4K 85-105fps
1440p: 198fps
4K: 105
9,104/42.15 FPS
AMD Radeon RX 6800
6,742
1440p: 80-100fps |
4k: 82-102fps
1440p: 185fps
4K: 100fps
7,669/35.51fps
All games tested at the highest graphical settings on a PC powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU and 32GB of RAM.
So sure, it's fast. But what really makes the 3080 Ti stand out from the rest of NVIDIA's sub-$1,000 lineup is its ray tracing performance. In the Port Royal RT benchmark, it reached 12,948 points — but most importantly, it averaged a steady 60fps for that test. In comparison, the 3080 hit 11,623 points at a 54fps average, while the 6800 XT hit just 9,104 points at around 42fps. Benchmark scores are nice for comparing performance figures, but it's framerate bumps that you'll actually notice.
Similarly, the 3080 Ti also tackled Control's demanding ray tracing well. It reached 85 to 90 fps in 1,440p with maxed out graphics and medium ray tracing settings. While impressive, though, that's only 5 to 10fps more than what I saw on the 3080. Oddly enough, both cards delivered similar performance while playing in 4K with NVIDIA's DLSS technology, which upscaled the rendered graphics from 1,440p. I was able to crank the ray tracing settings up to high and still see a steady 65 to 70fps on the 3080 and the 3080 Ti. It could just be that game isn't fully optimized for NVIDIA's faster hardware yet.