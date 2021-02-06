NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti review: An extravagant upgrade

NVIDIA's goal with the RTX 3080 Ti is obvious. After launching the RTX 3080 last year at $699, and the wildly powerful yet expensive RTX 3090 at $1,499, the chip giant is filling that pricing gap with an $1,199 card. It's also throwing a bone to loyal RTX 2080 Ti customers, who had no clear upgrade path for this latest generation of GPUs. But is it really worth $500 more than the excellent RTX 3080? That depends on many factors, but mostly the size of your wallet and your patience for fighting other buyers in the cut-throat GPU marketplace.

As we pointed out when the RTX 3080 Ti was announced, it's undoubtedly the worst time to buy a new video card. Manufacturers can't make enough cards to keep up with demand, which means scalpers are making a killing by quickly snapping everything up and reselling at a premium. At least the RTX 3080 Ti, and its less powerful sibling the 3070 Ti, are hash limited, so they won't be of any use to cryptocurrency miners.

Given the state of the market, though, you can expect to spend a lot more than $1,199 if you find the 3080 Ti in stock. And things are even worse if you look to eBay and other secondary sellers, where the supposedly affordable $499 RTX 3070 is selling for upwards of $1,500. That's the price of a computer just for a mid-range video card! But if you're willing to step into this world of madness, at least the 3080 Ti is a capable performer.

Card RTX 3080 RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3090 SM count 68 80 82 CUDA cores 8,704 10,240 10,496 RT cores 68 80 82 Tensor cores 272 320 328 Boost clock 1,710MHz 1,665MHz 1,695MHz Memory 10GB GDDR6X 12GB GDDR6X 24GB GDDR6X Memory bandwidth 760 GB/s 912 GB/s 936 GB/s TDP 320W 350W 350W Price $699 $1,199 $1,499

The benchmarks tell all: It hit 8,683 on the 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme test, 600 points more than the 3080. And it was almost 1,000 points faster than the Radeon 6800 XT, AMD's top-end $999 GPU. As for real-world 3080 Ti gameplay, I saw nearly 200fps in Destiny 2 running at 1,440p with maxed out graphics settings. Typically, I'd have to lower graphical flourishes to get anywhere near that number, even with the RTX 3080.

3DMark TimeSpy Extreme

Destiny 2

Hitman 3

Port Royal (ray tracing)

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti

8,683

1440p: 175-195fps

4K: 130-145fps

1440p: 170fps

4K: 115fps

12,948/59.95fps

NVIDIA RTX 3080

8,009

1440p: 150-165fps

4K: 100-115fps

1440p: 161fps

4K: 98fps

11,623/53.81fps

NVIDIA RTX 3070

6,226

1440: 140-150fps

4K: 76-87fps

1440p: 151fps

4K: 83fps

8,032/37fps

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

7,713

1440p: 100-120fps

4K 85-105fps

1440p: 198fps

4K: 105

9,104/42.15 FPS

AMD Radeon RX 6800

6,742

1440p: 80-100fps |

4k: 82-102fps

1440p: 185fps

4K: 100fps

7,669/35.51fps

All games tested at the highest graphical settings on a PC powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU and 32GB of RAM.

So sure, it's fast. But what really makes the 3080 Ti stand out from the rest of NVIDIA's sub-$1,000 lineup is its ray tracing performance. In the Port Royal RT benchmark, it reached 12,948 points — but most importantly, it averaged a steady 60fps for that test. In comparison, the 3080 hit 11,623 points at a 54fps average, while the 6800 XT hit just 9,104 points at around 42fps. Benchmark scores are nice for comparing performance figures, but it's framerate bumps that you'll actually notice.

Similarly, the 3080 Ti also tackled Control's demanding ray tracing well. It reached 85 to 90 fps in 1,440p with maxed out graphics and medium ray tracing settings. While impressive, though, that's only 5 to 10fps more than what I saw on the 3080. Oddly enough, both cards delivered similar performance while playing in 4K with NVIDIA's DLSS technology, which upscaled the rendered graphics from 1,440p. I was able to crank the ray tracing settings up to high and still see a steady 65 to 70fps on the 3080 and the 3080 Ti. It could just be that game isn't fully optimized for NVIDIA's faster hardware yet.