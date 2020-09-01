NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 is a $1,499 GPU for 8K gaming

NVIDIA has finally cracked 8K gaming with the RTX 3090, its massive $1,499 GPU featuring its next-generation Ampere architecture. The 3090 is so large absolutely dwarfs the last-generation RTX 2080 Ti (NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang seemed to have trouble just picking it up). The new GPU will take up a whopping three PCI slots, and it makes the most of NVIDIA’s new cooling solutions. But the real key is 8K gaming: the company says it’ll be able to play games beyond 60FPS at that insane resolution, thanks to the extra horsepower and its DLSS tech. If the 2080 Ti was a GPU hot rod, the 3090 is a monster truck that can better tackle real-time ray tracing.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA says the RTX 3090 can reach 36 shader teraflops, compared to the RTX 2080 Ti’s 13.4 TFLOPs, and it’s also over 50 percent faster than the Titan RTX. It also packs 24GB of GDDR6 RAM, compared to the 2080 TI’s 11GB. That’s a massive amount of power, though it does make me wonder who this card is actually for. The 2080 Ti proved that consumers would jump at spending $1,000+ for the fastest GPU around, but 8K gaming is a bit of a meaningless milestone. 8K monitors don’t really exist, after all, and even 8K TVs don’t really make sense. The real reason you’d want one? Native 4K gaming with every real-time ray tracing effect turned on, as well as media rendering capabilities.