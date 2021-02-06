'Oddworld: Soulstorm' will really, finally hit PS4, PS5 and PC on April 6th

Oddworld: Soulstorm is set to come to PlayStation 4, PS5 and the Epic Games Store on April 6th. Yes, really. At least, that's what Lorne Lanning, the creator of the series, said during today's State of Play livestream.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is a modern revamp of the 1998 game Oddworld: Abe's Exodus, the second game in the franchise. It stars series protagonist Abe in his persistent battle against a heartless corporation that's enslaved his people. The Oddworld games are simultaneously mature and cartoonish, set in a 2.5D platforming environment filled with complex puzzles, enemies, tools and traps.

Soulstorm was first announced in 2016 with a release date of 2017, which was then pushed back a handful of times over the following years.

Soulstorm will be free on PS5 for PlayStation Plus members from April 6th to May 3rd. The PC version is available to pre-order for $50 right now via the Epic Games Store.