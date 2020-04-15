Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Bandai

Official 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' Tamagotchis are on the way

Start training angels in June.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
35m ago
Comments
137 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Evacchi
Bandai

Neon Genesis Evangelion is no stranger to crossovers — from graphic novels to video games, the Japanese mecha anime series has popped up everywhere. And now it’s been given the Tamagotchi treatment. First rumored back in December 2019, the Evangelion x Tamagotchi pairing has resulted in “Evacchi,” and they’ll be landing on June 13th.

The line-up includes three Tamagotchis, each with 20 angel variations that need to be carefully raised and trained not only to simply thrive within the Evangelion universe but also to avoid Longinus’ debilitating spear. Choose from the original purple model, red Asuka model or blue and white Rei model. They’re available to preorder in Japan only (for now at least) for 2,530 yen (around $23/£18), just in time for the release of the fourth and final instalment of the Evangelion movie series.

In this article: Neon Genesis Evangelion, Tamagotchi, Evacchi, news, gaming, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
137 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

View
NASCAR driver fired after using a racial slur while streaming

NASCAR driver fired after using a racial slur while streaming

View
Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

View
Ford may over-deliver on the Mustang Mach E’s power and torque

Ford may over-deliver on the Mustang Mach E’s power and torque

View
Switch update finally lets you move downloaded games to an SD card

Switch update finally lets you move downloaded games to an SD card

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr