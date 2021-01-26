Wacom's pen tablet for students now works with Chromebooks

For all their strengths as eduction tools, Chromebooks have their limitations. Most don’t come with a stylus, and even if they do, they’re usually not the most accurate. Enter Wacom.
The company’s One by Wacom tablet now works with Chrome OS devices thanks to the fact it recently earned Google’s Works with Chromebook certification. Not to be confused with the $400 Wacom One tablet, the One by Wacom doesn’t feature a display. Instead, it’s exclusively a compatible surface for the stylus that comes inside the box. While by no means the most capable pen Wacom makes, it’s no slouch either. With 2,048 pressure points, it’s comparable to a previous generation Surface Pen.