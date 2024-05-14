One of our favorite Roku streaming sticks is on sale for only $34

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

It streams in 4K, offers tons of free content and is more than 30 percent off.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale via Amazon for just $34, which is a savings of 32 percent and one of the best prices we’ve seen all year. As the name suggests, this is a streaming stick that provides 4K visuals and ships with a voice remote that works with Siri, Alexa and Hey Google. Of course, this remote also has buttons.

The stick easily made our list of the best streaming devices, for a great many reasons. We were impressed by the sheer amount of free and live content available via Roku’s ecosystem. There’s a diverse array of free linear channels and video-on-demand (VOD) services here, with thousands of series and films to choose from. Not having to pony up for yet another subscription is always nice.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K can also access all of those paid subscription services, from Disney+ to Peacock and beyond. The interface is uncluttered and easy to navigate, with a simple content list at the left and an app grid on the right. In addition to 4K, the device supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The player even supports Apple AirPlay 2 for streaming audio and video from a tablet or phone.

If we had to nitpick, and that’s pretty much our job, the device’s What to Watch menu prioritizes the aforementioned free content over titles pulled from paid apps. It’d be nice if things were a bit even, just in case people need a little reminder to finish Sugar on Apple TV+ or Shogun on Hulu. However, it’s tough to be too miffed, as free content is where this Roku device really shines.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.