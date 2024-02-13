One of our favorite Samsung microSD cards is on sale for $25

If you're looking to boost the storage space of a Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, Raspberry Pi or any other device that accepts a microSD card, here's a deal worth noting: The 512GB version of Samsung's Evo Select card is back on sale for $25. That matches the lowest price we've tracked for this model, which normally retails between $30 and $35. The offer is available at Amazon, B&H and Samsung's own online store.

The Evo Select is the "best value" pick in our guide to the best microSD cards. It's still a step down from our top picks, especially when it comes to sequential write speeds, so it's not ideal for a camera or other devices that frequently require you to save large files to the card itself. But if you just want a big chunk of space for as little cash as possible, it should be perfectly usable for most use cases. Its sequential read performance was faster than most other cheapo cards we tested, and there aren't many options from reputable manufacturers that provide more space per dollar. If something ever goes wrong, Samsung covers the card with a 10-year limited warranty. We tested the 128GB version of the card, but this 512GB model has the same speed ratings, so we'd expect it to perform similarly.

If you're willing to trade some capacity for faster performance, the 256GB Samsung Pro Ultimate is also on sale for $28. That's $3 more than its all-time low, but it's a decent price if you need something a little more heavy-duty. The Samsung Pro Plus, meanwhile, remains our top recommendation overall but isn't significantly discounted as of this writing.

