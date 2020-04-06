Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Global Citizen

Late-night hosts will help stream a COVID-19 benefit concert on April 18th

It will be available on nearly every streaming platform, as well as traditional TV.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
37m ago
Comments
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The WHO and Global Citizen will host a virtual benefit concert on April 18th.
Global Citizen

On April 18th, late night hosts and celebrities will participate in One World: Together At Home, a virtual benefit concert to raise money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The multi-hour digital broadcast will stream on several platforms, including Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube, as well as traditional TV networks, like ABC, NBC and ViacomCBS.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will host the fundraiser, and musicians from Billie Eilish to Alanis Morissette, Chris Martin, Elton John, John Legend and Kacey Musgraves are scheduled to perform. Proceeds from the event, which is being organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, will help get protective equipment to healthcare workers and support charities providing food and shelter to those in need.

It’s rare that programming is shown virtually everywhere, especially across both streaming and conventional TV. The concert is a reminder that, in some ways, the pandemic is bringing people together. Hopefully, the far-reaching broadcast will help generate much-needed funds. It’s also another example of musicians and comedians finding new ways to reach audiences virtually, now that venues and studios are shut down.

The benefit will be broadcast live on Saturday, April 18th at 5PM PT (8PM ET). BBC One will run the program on Sunday, April 19th.

In this article: concert, streaming, benefit, fundraiser, charity, who, World Health Organization, covid-19 solidarity response fund, covid-19, coronavirus, Late Night, jimmy fallon, jimmy kimmel, stephen colbert, live streams, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Microsoft Edge becomes the second most popular desktop web browser

Microsoft Edge becomes the second most popular desktop web browser

View
Quit trying to make Quibi happen

Quit trying to make Quibi happen

View
The best games for PS4

The best games for PS4

View
Best Buy is selling the NVIDIA Shield TV for $20 off

Best Buy is selling the NVIDIA Shield TV for $20 off

View
Tesla shows how it builds ventilators using Model 3 parts

Tesla shows how it builds ventilators using Model 3 parts

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr