Late-night hosts will help stream a COVID-19 benefit concert on April 18th

On April 18th, late night hosts and celebrities will participate in One World: Together At Home, a virtual benefit concert to raise money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The multi-hour digital broadcast will stream on several platforms, including Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube, as well as traditional TV networks, like ABC, NBC and ViacomCBS.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will host the fundraiser, and musicians from Billie Eilish to Alanis Morissette, Chris Martin, Elton John, John Legend and Kacey Musgraves are scheduled to perform. Proceeds from the event, which is being organized by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, will help get protective equipment to healthcare workers and support charities providing food and shelter to those in need.