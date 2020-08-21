Latest in Gear

Share your thoughts on the flagship OnePlus 8 Pro

Does this year’s model live up to its predecessors?
Amber Bouman, @dameright
30m ago
OnePlus 8 Pro
Engadget

Last year the OnePlus 7 Pro impressed reviewer Richard Lai with a bright AMOLED screen, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers and in-display fingerprint reader. He gave the flagship handset a noteworthy score of 91. Naturally, we wanted to hear what you thought about the model so we asked you to weigh in. Readers called it a killer deal, gorgeous and their “favorite phone that [they] have ever owned.” It earned an average user score of 85.

This year’s model, the OnePlus 8 Pro, has a higher price point and adds wireless charging, an IP68 waterproof rating and 5G support. Reviewer Chris Velazco called it sleek, powerful and his “favorite Android phone of 2020 so far.” He gave it a score of 88. Once again, we want to know how you, our readers, feel about this device: What score would you give it and why?  How well does Oxygen OS work for your daily tasks? How long does your battery last? And would you recommend it to others? Tell us all of this and more in your own user review on the OnePlus 8 Pro product page — and remember, the very best reviews will get included in future user review roundup articles! 

Write a review for the OnePlus 8 Pro

Note: Comments are, as always, off for these posts because we’d love to hear your thoughts and reviews over on the OnePlus 8 Pro product page!

