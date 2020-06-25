The affordable OnePlus Nord phone will reportedly feature dual selfie cameras

When OnePlus entered the smartphone scene back in 2014, it made a name for itself by building an affordable phone with top-of-the-line internal components. If you could put up with their lackluster cameras, OnePlus phones were some of the best value phones you could buy for a while. But that started to change slowly. Minus the OnePlus X, each subsequent OnePlus phone has cost more than its predecessor. We're now at the point where the company's latest flagship, the $899 OnePlus 8 Pro, is only $100 less than the iPhone 11 Pro and Galaxy S20. But that's about to change as well.

In forum post published earlier this week, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the company is working on a more affordable phone product line. In the same post, Lau said OnePlus plans to introduce the line initially in India and Europe before bringing it to North America. According to Android Central, OnePlus will announce the first device in that lineup, the "OnePlus Nord," on July 10th. The phone could also be called the OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z.