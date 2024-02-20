OnePlus rejoins the smartwatch scene with the promise of a 100-hour battery life

After months of rumors, OnePlus has announced its second smartwatch. It will formally debut the OnePlus Watch 2 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month. The company is notorious for drip feeding details about its products and while it has yet to reveal some key information about the wearable, OnePlus has offered up a few juicy morsels.

For one thing, the company has made the lofty claim that the OnePlus Watch 2 will run for up to 100 hours on a single charge. That’s with “full Smart Mode” enabled rather than a battery saver mode, according to OnePlus.

Obviously, we’ll need to see how well the OnePlus Watch 2 actually fares in the wild, but that purported battery life far exceeds that of most mainstream smartwatches, such as the Apple Watch Series 9 (18 hours) and Pixel Watch 2 (24 hours with always-on display enabled). OnePlus president Kinder Liu says the company's goal for the device is to "win the title of the Best Flagship Smartwatch of the year with its market-beating battery life."

🩶 Radiant Steel

🖤 Black Steel

Introducing our flagship #OnePlusWatch2, built with stainless steel and sapphire crystal for rugged elegance — OnePlus (@oneplus) February 20, 2024

The wearable apes the design language of the OnePlus 12 series, according to the company. It has a stainless steel chassis and a sapphire crystal watch face. The OnePlus Watch 2 will be available in two colorways, Black Steel and Radiant Steel.

OnePlus promises "unparalleled reliability for everyday use and meticulous health monitoring" too, but it's keeping other key details under wraps for now, including pricing and the release date. One other factor the company hasn't confirmed is what operating system the OnePlus Watch 2 will use. Reports have suggested that it will run on Wear OS, which will hopefully help the smartwatch fare much better than its poorly received predecessor. Liu indicated the company was aware of the tepid response to the OnePlus Watch, noting that it took a "three-year hiatus and a reflective pause" between wearables.