OnePlus might be resurrecting its smartwatch ambitions

The smartwatch plans OnePlus shelved years ago could be back on the table, 9to5Google reports. 91Mobiles spotted a listing on the IMDA website for a “OnePlus Watch.” Beyond the model number, W301GB, we don’t know much, but there are a few reasons a smartwatch from OnePlus would make sense.

Several years ago, OnePlus CEO Carl Pei said the company was working on its own smartwatch. In 2016, he shared sketches on Twitter, but by that point, the company had scrapped plans to develop the wearable. It seems that the company thought it was overstretching, so it killed a bunch of non-phone projects. Flash forward to today: OnePlus has wireless earbuds and TVs -- a smartwatch seems a lot more feasible.