Image credit: Nintendo

Fan mod adds modern online features to 'Super Smash Bros. Melee'

Slippi’s latest update cuts down on lags, matches you with competitors.
Ann Smajstrla
1h ago
A screenshot of Super Smash Bros Melee characters.
New features have dropped for Super Smash Bros Melee via Project Slippi, a mod that brings the 2001 Gamecube game online. Now, the game has rollback netcode, integrated matchmaking, auto-updates and replays, Slippi creator Jas “Fizzi” Laferriere tweeted Tuesday. The updates were first spotted and reported on by Dot Esports.

Slippi brings the nearly 20-year-old game into the present. It’s designed for play using Dolphin, a PC emulator for playing GameCube games. There are step-by-step instructions for getting started with Dolphin and Slippi in the “Netplay” section of the Slippi website.

The newest updates are meant to ensure the smoothest online play experience possible -- Rollback netcode cuts down on possible lag. A matchmaking feature will find you opponents, including players in other continents. Replays of your games will automatically be saved in “bite-size” files, according to the Slippi website.

