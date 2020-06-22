Fan mod adds modern online features to 'Super Smash Bros. Melee'

New features have dropped for Super Smash Bros Melee via Project Slippi, a mod that brings the 2001 Gamecube game online. Now, the game has rollback netcode, integrated matchmaking, auto-updates and replays, Slippi creator Jas “Fizzi” Laferriere tweeted Tuesday. The updates were first spotted and reported on by Dot Esports.

Slippi brings the nearly 20-year-old game into the present. It’s designed for play using Dolphin, a PC emulator for playing GameCube games. There are step-by-step instructions for getting started with Dolphin and Slippi in the “Netplay” section of the Slippi website.