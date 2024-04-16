Ooni's largest pizza oven yet offers dual-zone heat control and temperature tracking on your phone

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Whether they're designed to be used indoors or outside, a lot of the best pizza ovens that you can currently buy can only cook a 13-inch pie. That's great for most situations, especially if you're keen on hosting a party where everyone can choose their toppings. However, there are times when you need more space, either for larger pizzas or to bake or roast other foods. Ooni is filling the void with its latest model, the Koda 2 Max, which is the company's largest pizza oven so far. The 24-inch, gas-burning unit can bake pizzas up to 20 inches while still achieving the high-heat cook quality Ooni ovens are known for.

In addition to being the biggest option in Ooni's lineup, the Koda 2 Max has several additional features that make it an upgrade over some of the company's other models. First, it offers dual-zone cooking with independent controls for both burners. This will allow you to cook two things at different temperatures simultaneously, or to simply have a hot and cold side of the oven when needed. To facilitate this, Ooni positioned the two burners on the sides of the Koda 2 Max rather than having one at the rear of the oven. The company says its G2 gas technology includes burners with tapered flames for more efficient heat distribution and more consistent cooking stone temps.

Another update is the color digital temperature display mounted on the front. While this isn't the first Ooni oven to show you the temp inside, it is the first to do so in color and it's the first to send those stats to your phone. The Koda 2 Max retains the overall look of previous gas-burning Koda products, including the folding legs for transport. It will also connect to a propane tank like previous models in order to provide fuss-free cooking where you don't have to manage a fire while you're making pizza and other dishes.

The Ooni Koda 2 Max will be available in May for $999, making it the most expensive outdoor-only option in the company's pizza oven range. The all-electric Volt was the same price at launch, but it currently goes for $899. If you can do without all of the fancy new features and extra cooking space, the Koda 16 ($599) and Koda 12 ($399) are hundreds of dollars cheaper, baking 16- and 12-inch pizzas as the names imply.