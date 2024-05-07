OpenAI partners with People publisher Dotdash Meredith

ChatGPT will train on and link out to brands like Better Homes & Gardens and Investopedia.

OpenAI is partnering with another publisher as it moves towards a licensed approach to training materials. Dotdash Meredith, the owner of brands like People and Better Homes & Gardens, will license its content for OpenAI to train ChatGPT while the publisher will use the AI company’s models to boost its in-house ad-targeting tool.

As part of the arrangement, ChatGPT will display content and links attributed to Dotdash Meredith’s publications. It also provides OpenAI with fully licensed training material from trusted publications.

That’s a welcome change after the company got in hot water for allegedly using content for training purposes without permission. The New York Times and Alden Capital Group (owner of The Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News and the Orlando Sentinel) have sued the ChatGPT maker, accusing it of using its content without permission. Comedian Sarah Silverman and a conspiracy-mongering car salesman (the latter for different reasons) have, too.

“We have not been shy about the fact that AI platforms should pay publishers for their content and that content must be appropriately attributed,” Neil Vogel, Dotdash Meredith CEO, wrote in a press release. “This deal is a testament to the great work OpenAI is doing on both fronts to partner with creators and publishers and ensure a healthy Internet for the future.”

Before the Dotdash Meredith deal, OpenAI struck an agreement with The Financial Times. “It is right, of course, that AI platforms pay publishers for the use of their material,” the paper’s CEO, John Ridding, said in a statement last month.

Dotdash Meredith, which also owns Investopedia, Food & Wine, InStyle and Verywell, will use OpenAI’s models to supercharge its D/Cipher ad-targeting tool. The publisher says its advertising system “connects advertisers directly to consumers based on the context of content being consumed, without using personal identifiers like cookies.” That’s an industry-wide shift on the horizon, as Google is moving to a cookie-less future — albeit later than initially advertised.