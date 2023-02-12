Opera is adding ChatGPT integration for webpage and article summaries

Opera is going all-in on artificial intelligence. This week, the company shared plans to integrate generative AI capabilities into its web browser, starting with “Shorten,” a feature that will use ChatGPT to create summaries of articles and webpages. When the tool becomes available to the public, you’ll see a new icon to the right of the address bar. Tapping it will open a sidebar where ChatGPT will provide a bulleted summary of the webpage you’re looking at.

Jan Standel, vice president of marketing and communications at Opera, told The Verge , Shorten will start rolling out to users “very soon.” The company is working on other AI-powered features it claims will “augment” the Opera experience, but the company didn’t detail what those additions will entail.