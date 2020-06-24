Latest in Gear

Image credit: Opera

Opera has baked Twitter into its desktop browser

You can add it next to the likes of Instagram in the sidebar.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
23m ago
Twitter on the Opera sidebar
Opera

The latest version of Opera has just been released and, with it, a faster way for you to share your thoughts with the world as Twitter is now baked into the sidebar. You can access your main feed, search and direct messages without having to open a new tab and fire up the Twitter website or TweetDeck. You’ll be able to add it via the sidebar setup menu.

Opera says it's the first major browser to include native Twitter integration. It follows the addition of Instagram to the sidebar, and it should prove a bit of a timesaver for those who use Twitter a lot and/or want to follow breaking news as it happens. The browser also has built-in access to Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram and VKontakte.

Opera 69 has some other tricks up its sleeve. The start page features a new weather widget, while Opera says it has improved the visual tab cycler and Workspaces.

