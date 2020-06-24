Opera has baked Twitter into its desktop browser

The latest version of Opera has just been released and, with it, a faster way for you to share your thoughts with the world as Twitter is now baked into the sidebar. You can access your main feed, search and direct messages without having to open a new tab and fire up the Twitter website or TweetDeck. You’ll be able to add it via the sidebar setup menu.

Opera says it's the first major browser to include native Twitter integration. It follows the addition of Instagram to the sidebar, and it should prove a bit of a timesaver for those who use Twitter a lot and/or want to follow breaking news as it happens. The browser also has built-in access to Messenger, WhatsApp, Telegram and VKontakte.