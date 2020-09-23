179 arrested in 'Operation DisrupTor' dark web drug takedown

Of the 179 arrests, 121 were made in the US, 42 in Germany, eight in the Netherlands, four in the UK, three in Austria and one in Sweden. The DOJ expects more to follow as investigators work on ongoing cases to identify more online drug traffickers. In addition, authorities were also able to seize over $6.5 million in cash and virtual currencies, 63 firearms and 500 kilograms of drugs worldwide. A total of 274 kilos of fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy, MDMA and medicine containing addictive substances were seized in the US.

At the press conference announcing Operation DisrupTor, Wired says acting DEA administrator Timothy Shea specifically called out Arden McCann, who allegedly shipped huge amounts of fentanyl and counterfeit Xanax pills into United States from Canada and China. The operation also dismantled a drug trafficking organization called “Stealthgod” that was linked to over 18,000 illicit drug sales to customers in the US and around the world.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement: