Optoma’s UHD55 projector delivers 4K output and 3,600 lumens for $1,799

Optoma has unveiled a new lamp-based DLP projector that delivers 4K output and a peak brightness of 3,600 lumens. With a claimed contrast ratio of 1,200,000:1, the company says the UHD55 is suitable for daytime use as long as there’s no natural or artificial light falling directly on your wall or projection screen. There’s no mention of Dolby Vision support, but it does offer HDR and HLG compatibility. With its shutter enabled, the UHD55 covers 97 percent of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut.

It also comes with 3D support in side-by-side, top and bottom and frame sequential modes. You can expect to get up to 15,000 hours of use from the included bulb if you use the projector's built-in Dynamic Black mode. Provided you have the space to accommodate it, the UHD55 can project a 300-inch image.

A dedicated gaming mode limits input lag to below 16 milliseconds at 4K, but the UHD55 is more of a PC gaming projector than a console one. It doesn’t feature an HDMI 2.1 port, limiting its ability to refresh a 4K image at 60Hz. However, connected to a PC, the UHD55’s two HDMI 2.0 ports with HDCP 2.0 support a 240Hz refresh rate at 1080p. Input lag is also reduced to 4 milliseconds or less. Other notable features include Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility and built-in IFTTT support. The UHD55 is available to purchase starting today for $1,799.