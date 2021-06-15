This $2,000 bed supposedly 'heals' with spatial audio and low-frequency vibrations

For the most part, we've seen companies like Apple and Microsoft use spatial audio to create more immersive entertainment experience. But a company called Opus thinks the technology can also be used to help you relax.

The company describes its new product, SoundBed, as a "home gym for your heart." Opus claims the low-frequency vibrations it can send throughout your body will help you relax and become more receptive to mediation and introspection. SoundBed connects to a companion app from Opus that you can use to play guided meditation workshops. These "Journeys," which you listen to on a separate pair of headphones, can be anywhere from seven to 60 minutes long, with the shorter ones designed to help you relax and elevate your mood. When you're not using SoundBed, it folds up into a hexagonal "conversation piece."

Based on the breathless quotes Opus has up on its website, SoundBed is a "life-changing" product, but at $1,999, it falls squarely into luxury territory. Sure, you can get a $500 discount if you pre-order it now, but there are many more affordable (and likely effective) ways to take care of your mental, emotional and physical health. For example, if you want to take up meditation, you can get an annual Headspace or Calm subscription for $70. Headspace also recently released an interactive meditation experience on Netflix, allowing you to try the practice before adding another subscription to your monthly budget.