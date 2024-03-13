Origami-inspired adventure game Paper Trail finally launches on May 21

Paper Trail, the game that lets you fold the world around you, finally has a release date after multiple delays. The top-down puzzler is now scheduled to launch on May 21.

Developed and published by the UK-based Newfangled Games, Paper Trail combines craft-inspired art with a unique folding mechanic that lets you crease and bend your environment to connect new paths and solve puzzles. “Alter the fabric of your world, contorting, spinning, rotating, twisting around — as you try to untangle the puzzle of the Paper Trail,” the game’s Steam description reads.

The game’s art style matches its folding mechanic, drawing inspiration from flat aesthetic styles, including printmaking and watercolor. You play as Paige (get it?), an 18-year-old aspiring astrophysicist with fuddy-duddy parents, making her way to University to pursue her calling in scientific research. The developer describes Paper Trail as easy to grasp but difficult to master, and you can imagine how the game could rack your brain when it ramps up in intensity and complexity as you reach the later levels.

Paper Trail will be available on PC, consoles (PS5 / PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and Switch) and the Netflix mobile app (iOS and Android) on May 21. If PC is your platform of choice, you can already wishlist the game on Steam.