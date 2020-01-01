Origin's new 17-inch laptops pack RTX Super graphics in five-pound frames

If you absolutely must own the thinnest and lightest but most powerful laptop possible, Origin PC might be able to help. The custom PC builder is refreshing its EVO17-S and NT-17 laptops today to equip them with the latest Intel 10th-generation H-series processors and NVIDIA RTX Super GPUs.
At the top end, you can configure the EVO17-S and NT-17 with a Core i7-10875H CPU (No Ryzen 4000 option here, unfortunately). The octa-core chip has a TDP of 45W and a maximum boost clock speed of 5.10GHz. Both machines can support up to 64GB of 2,666MHz DDR4 RAM (which is more RAM than anyone needs at this point). For storage, meanwhile, you have the option of adding up to two 2TB NVMe solid-state drives.