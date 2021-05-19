Otter's assistant can transcribe your Zoom Meetings for you

By this point in the pandemic, it's safe to say most of us would be happy if we didn't have to attend another Zoom call ever again. But with COVID-19 still an ongoing concern and companies like Google moving to hybrid work weeks, it's fair to say video meetings will likely be a consistent fixture of most jobs for the foreseeable future. Audio transcription company Otter thinks it has a potential solution for Zoom fatigue. It's introducing a new software feature called Otter Assistant that will attend Zoom calls on your behalf and take notes for you.

The company says the tool works with all Zoom meetings, even ones where you're not the host. Once you connect Otter.ai to your Google or Microsoft Calendar, you can toggle which calls you want Otter Assistant to join through the app's "My Agenda interface." It's also possible to include the software in an ongoing call by inputting the meeting URL into the same interface. At that point, your colleagues will see Otter Assistant as just another participant in the proceedings.

And while Otter Assistant can't pretend to be you, it will allow you to focus on talking to your colleagues instead of worrying about writing everything they say down. You also don't have to worry about missing something important if you have to step away from your computer for a moment. During a meeting or once it's over, you can share Otter Assistant's work with your co-workers. Google Docs-like permissions allow you to decide whether your colleagues can edit or comment on the transcription. You also have the option to add images and highlight sections of text, as well as to send the document to people who missed the meeting. Lucky them.

Otter is including the feature in its Business subscription plans, which start at $20 per month per user. It's worth pointing out Zoom includes audio transcription, but that too is paid feature.