Otter launches live transcription for Google Meet

Otter, which uses AI to offer a low-cost transcription service, is bringing its smarts to Google Meet, letting users access live notes and captions. All a user needs to do is install a Chrome extension, which will open up a live notes panel which will record what is said while people are saying it.

The company already offered a similar service to Zoom chats, but now offers an alternative to Google’s baked-in live caption service. Otter’s boast is that its interactive, editable transcripts are a great tool for collaboration when the meeting is finished.