Our favorite air purifier is $30 off right now in a limited time deal

As clean as your home may be, there are plenty of factors at play that can contribute to the accumulation of pollutants indoors. An air purifier is an easy way to freshen things up and improve the air quality in your home — and one of our favorites, the Levoit Core 400S , is currently 14 percent off. In a limited time deal on Amazon, the Levoit Core 400S in white is down to $190 from its usual price of $220.

The Levoit Core 400S is a standard air purifier in terms of its design, with a cylindrical body that has vents at the top and a simple display that offers touch controls and air quality readings. A color-changing ring at the center of the device surrounding the pollution measurement provides quick information at a glance; it’ll be either blue, green, orange or red depending on the air quality. It has a 360-degree filtration system and is stated to capture over 99.9 percent of pollutants as small as .3 microns, including dust, pollen and pet dander.

The Core 400S is one of our top picks for the best air purifiers you can get this year. It is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice controls, and can perform automatic purification duties. When running on auto, it’ll adjust its fan speeds based on changes in the surrounding air quality. The smart air purifier also connects to an app, where you can check the air quality reports even if you’re not home. It also has a sleep mode for quieter performance at night, and it’ll dim or turn off the display so you aren’t disturbed by bright lights.

The Levoit Core 400S combines pre-filter, activated carbon and HEPA into a ring-shaped filter that can be replaced for $50. The company claims it can purify an area of 1980 square feet once per hour. It may not have a standout design, but it gets the job done.

